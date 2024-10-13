Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.12. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

