Fogel Capital Management Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fogel Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 968.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Fogel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

