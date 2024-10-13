Algert Global LLC Sells 16,747 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXLW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

