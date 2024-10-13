Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.00. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.