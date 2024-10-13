EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,013 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of EVgo worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

