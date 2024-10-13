Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

