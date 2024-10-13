Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,342 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Key Colony Management LLC grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,099 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 407,396 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $625.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.25. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

