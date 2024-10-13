The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.02 Million Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,306 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.05. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. National Bank Financial cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.