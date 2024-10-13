Algert Global LLC Sells 332,466 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332,466 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.50 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

