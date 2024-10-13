Millennium Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 2,821.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 627,375 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Berry worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Berry by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $417.01 million, a PE ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,800.00%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

