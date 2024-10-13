NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,468.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

