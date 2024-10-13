Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 872.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,411 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,315,754.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,654,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,315,754.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

