The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 847 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 1.2 %

OMF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,873,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,873,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

