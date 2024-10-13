Millennium Management LLC Acquires 32,711 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 274,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 236,330 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

