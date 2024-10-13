Algert Global LLC Invests $42,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 163.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 51.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 605,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 206,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 244.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Luminar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

