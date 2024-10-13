Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 27,996 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 738.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,219,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

