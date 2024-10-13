30,128 Shares in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 114.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 528.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in FuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuboTV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

FuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. FuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $533.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.79.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $389.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FuboTV news, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.