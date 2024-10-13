49,606 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amarin by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Amarin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,390,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Berg bought 160,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.92. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

