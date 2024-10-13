Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires 156,021 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 781.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,021 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 16.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 961.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 95,548 shares during the period. Fogel Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 901.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 24,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 738.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.