The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,806,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,097,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,220.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,900. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.