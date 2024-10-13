The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.09 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

