The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 455 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Triumph Financial worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

