The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.