The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 582 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE EPC opened at $34.85 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

