Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 98,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 137,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.67.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total transaction of $541,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,577,694.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $457.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.15. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $379.77 and a fifty-two week high of $616.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

