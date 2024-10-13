Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 140.7% in September

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,400 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the September 15th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.1 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

