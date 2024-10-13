Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 140.7% in September

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,400 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the September 15th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.1 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
