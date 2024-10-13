Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Up 83.6% in September

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,355,300 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 3,462,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 394.7 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZHEXF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Zhejiang Expressway has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

About Zhejiang Expressway

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

