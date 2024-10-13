Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given New $26.25 Price Target at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $24.75 to $26.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.