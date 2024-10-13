Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.33. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 452,535 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Gerdau by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 119,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 312,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

