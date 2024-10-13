Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sun Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.21%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

