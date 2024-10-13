ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $28.75 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.
ENN Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.