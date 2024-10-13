StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.5 %

SID opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

