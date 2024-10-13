Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 16.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 79.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

