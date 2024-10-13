Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.6 days.

Xero Stock Performance

XROLF opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. Xero has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

