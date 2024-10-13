The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 351,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,496,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.