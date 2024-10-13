Sei Investments Co. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,102 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 354,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 196,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 1.3 %

DOUG opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

