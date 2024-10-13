48,554 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $3.47 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.97.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 72.10%. Analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

