Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 906 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after buying an additional 64,217 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.2% in the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 332,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after buying an additional 48,209 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 123.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

NYSE RBC opened at $280.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.93. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $309.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total value of $5,580,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,981,727.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

