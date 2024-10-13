Marshall Wace LLP Invests $229,000 in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 88.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 79.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth about $668,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $3.47 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.97.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

