The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.