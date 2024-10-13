The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.12 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 613,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 335,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,798 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 291,326 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 409.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 546,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ IART opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

