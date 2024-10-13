The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.11 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $107.34 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

