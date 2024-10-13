The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,674 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 113.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 144,920 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 113.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 353.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

