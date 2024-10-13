First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.27% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 9,285 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $100,185.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $112,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $10.44 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 million, a PE ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

