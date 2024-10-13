Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells 7,465 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 11,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

