AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells C$343,178.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$343,178.00.

AGF Management Trading Up 1.3 %

AGF Management stock opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.87.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC raised their target price on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.