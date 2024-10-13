Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) CFO Sells $285,400.00 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

