Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) CFO Sells $285,400.00 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VTLE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $58.30.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTLE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Energy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.