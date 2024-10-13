Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Major Shareholder Sells $377,834.88 in Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Melanie Laird sold 22,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $377,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,049,576 shares in the company, valued at $187,400,808.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sterling Check Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $16.77 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 7,540.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 10.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

