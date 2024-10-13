Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,056 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,222,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

