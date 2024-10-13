Millennium Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 0.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

